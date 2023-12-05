COAS Lagbaja Visits Kaduna Village Hit by Drone Misfire

Lieutenant General Toareed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, has issued a heartfelt apology to the families and victims affected by a drone misfire in the Tudun Biri community, Afaka ward, Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State. The incident occurred during the celebration of Mauluud, leading to the loss of numerous lives.

Lagbaja, who paid a visit to the village, expressed his deep regret and extended an unreserved apology to those impacted by the unfortunate incident. The misfire resulted in a devastating toll on civilians in Tudun Biri, prompting a swift response from the Chief of Army Staff.

Concurrently, President Bola Tinubu has conveyed his condolences to the grieving families affected by the incident. Describing the misfire as unfortunate, President Tinubu expressed sympathy and solidarity with those who lost loved ones during the Mauluud celebration.

The drone misfire has brought attention to the challenges and potential risks associated with the use of military technology in civilian areas. The official apology from the Chief of Army Staff and the President’s condolences underscore the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations to prevent similar incidents in the future.