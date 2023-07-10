COAS Lagbaja Lauds Projects In Lagos and 81 Division AOR

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has inaugurated laudable projects with a view to boosting welfare of officers and soldiers in 81 Division Area of Responsibility. These projects include the newly constructed and 81 Division Hippo Hall of Fame with an ultra-modern electronic library located at the Division headquarters complex, a block of 18 single bedroom flats transit accommodation for officers located in Abalti Barracks, a block of 15 single bedroom flats officers transit accommodation located in Bonny Cantonment, a state-of-the-arts hospital in Epe town, as well as sports complex and a jetty for the Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Epe.

In his speech, the COAS said he was specifically elated seeing the array of projects carried out so far as he thanked the Corps Commander Engineers Major General PE Eromosele for delivering a qualitative work through direct labour. The COAS noted that the projects are in line with his command philosophy which is hinged on leadership, operational effectiveness and sound administration, stressing that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will witness more infrastructural development which will enhance troop’s welfare across the nation.

He also commended the GOC 81 Division for his positive disposition and commitment to the welfare of the troops adding that the projects would no doubt go a long way to provide the needed essentials for the troops, their families and the immediate community.

While at the Division Headquarters for the commissioning ceremony of the Hippo Hall of Fame, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Obinna Ajunwa in his remarks congratulated the Chief of Army Staff on his acsension as the 23rd COAS, expressing his optimism that General Lagbaja will surely “excel” in his quest to ensure a transformed Nigerian Army.

The commissioning of the Hippo Hall of Fame was also graced by the presence of the former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General OA Ihejirika (Rtd), past 81 Division GOCs, key Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, as well as officers and personnel of 81 Division.