COAS Inaugurates RSM Of 82 Division Nigerian Army In Enugu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned newly completed official residence of Regimental Seargent Major ( RSM) of 82 Division Nigerian Army. The commissioning was held today Thursday 24 March 2022 at Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

The COAS who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja stated that the project is part of wider constructions of RSMs Houses across all the Divisions of Nigerian Army. He maintained that the commissioning of the residence is part of COAS welfare agenda aimed at restoring the prestige of RSMs office and boost the morale of troops in discharging their responsibilities.

Earlier, the Commander 44 Engineer Brigade, Brigadier General Olugbemi Obasanjo disclosed that the project was completed in good time to enable the RSM have a befitting official residence. He added the COAS has also approved the extension of such projects to all RSMs in Corps, Brigades down to Battalions among other formations.

Highlight of the ceremony was the handing over of keys to RSM of Headquarters 82 Divsion after the guided tour of the facility.