COAS Inaugurates Residents For 8 Division Garrison in Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned two official residences for Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of Headquarters 8 Division and Division Garrison, both in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

The COAS commissioned the projects today Thursday 5 May 2022 as part of his operational tour of 8 Division, Nigerian Army. Speaking during the event, Gen Yahaya maintained that RSMs constitute a vital link between officers and soldiers, stressing that they are the custodians of discipline and regimentation in the NA, without which command and control would have been cumbersome. He charged the RSM’s to redouble their effort in entrenching discipline and regimentation among personnel.

General Yahaya noted, that bequeathing a befitting infrastructure to troops is a gesture that will boost their morale and encourage them to do their best, while discharging their responsibilities. He reiterated his resolve to continue as a deliberate policy, to improve the standard of infrastructure in all NA barracks.

The COAS also commissioned other projects including, remodelled 8 Division Garrison RSM’s office and road, Fire Fighting Truck and a Fuel Dump, among others. The projects were named after some Master Warrant Officers, who had distinguished themselves in service.

While addressing officers of the Division, the Army Chief charged them to escalate operations against banditry and other criminalities in the North West zone.

Gen Yahaya urged them to be vigilant at all times to effectively respond to distress calls. He emphasized that troops must cooperate with other security agencies and stakeholders in their area of responsibility, noting that security is the collective business of all.

The COAS later inspected ongoing projects in Giginya barracks, including the new Headquarters 8 Division Office Complex and industrial waterworks.

It will be recalled that the COAS on Saturday 30 April 2022, commenced operational tour of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, from where he proceeded to 8 Division and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West.

Accompanying the COAS during the operational tour, are the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, the Coordinator Nigerian Army Special Projects Maj Gen Philip Eromosele, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Maj Gen Uwem Bassey, Provost Marshal Army Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba and the Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu.