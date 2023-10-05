COAS Inaugurated Newly Renovated Fagge Primary School

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has applauded and thanked the good people of Kano State for always supporting the Nigerian Army (NA) and other security agencies. The COAS made this remark on 4 October 2023 during the commissioning ceremony of the newly renovated Fagge Model Primary School in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The COAS who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch Major General Valentine Okoro stated that the NA places great importance on non-Kinetic lines of operation, especially in the host communities where military operations are conducted.

He urged the good people of the state to continue to avail the NA and other security agencies with timely and useful information that will enable them provide the required safe and secured environment for socio-economic activities to strive.

He added that, renovation of the school as well as provision of desks and seats, furnishing of laboratory and computer room, staff rooms, head teachers and principal offices, toilet for pupils, installation of solar panels and batteries for the computer room, computer tables and chairs for the classrooms among other critical facilities is part of the NA’s non-kinetic efforts at containing the multifaceted security challenges facing the Nation. He further revealed that more than 170 CIMIC projects has been completed by the NA across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country and promised that more will be done.

The COAS used the opportunity to thank the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his continuous strategic guidance and invaluable support to the NA. He reassured the President of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers of the NA and to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The representative of the Executive Governor of Kano State, the Acting Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board, Hajiya Amina Umar commended the architectural prowess of the school which provides conducive environment for learning and understanding for the pupils. She also reiterated the importance of education to the society and thanked the COAS for the facelift.

The project Executor, Maj Gen Auwal Fagge thanked the COAS giving his community the project and further urged the community to make good use of the school and the facilities provided.

In appreciation, the Chairman Fagge Local Government Area, Hon Shehu Ibrahim thanked the NA on behalf of the community for using their son to impact their lives. In his word; “we are indeed grateful for these project and God will continue to uphold the NA in keeping the country safe at all time”.

Highlights of the occasion were colourful cultural displays by the pupils, cutting of commissioning tape, unveiling of commissioning plague, tour of the commissioned project, presentation of souvenirs as well as group photograph.