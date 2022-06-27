COAS Hails Kano Citizens In Fight Against Insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has expressed his profound appreciation to the good people of Kano state for thier genuine support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

The COAS made the commendation on Saturday 25 June 2022, during the commissioning ceremony of multiple projects at Dawakin Tofa Science Secondary School Kano. The indelible projects, were executed through the COAS special intervention project for Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) 2022.

The projects commissioned include; renovated and furnished Dunawa and Tofa hostels, staff room, renovated latrine, School clinic, kitchen shade, solar borehole and construction of walkways, as well as repair of school bus.

Lieutenant General Yahaya, further stated that; “the need to ensure good cordial relationship with the civil populace and indeed the host communities where Military operations are conducted is paramount, as it complements kinetic and Non- kinetic operations of the Nigerian Army (NA)”. The COAS was represented at the event by the Commandant Nigerian Army school of Infantry Jaji, Major General MG Ali.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Kabiru Imam Mukhtar hailed the leadership qualities of the COAS in executing such projects that has lasting benefits. The GOC was extremely greatful to the COAS for his magnanimity towards fastening improved learning in Dawakin Tofa Science Secondary School.

Additionally, General Mukhtar implored the principal and staff of the school to ensure the infrastructures and facelift are maintained for the next generation to benefit from. The GOC who was excited going back to his Alma mata, strongly advised the students to take their studies seriously.

In another remarks during the event, the Executive Secretary, Science and Technical Schools Board Kano State, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjiani Abdullahi thanked the COAS immensely for his contribution and support towards the development and improvement of the school.

Among the dignitaries that attended the event are; the Deputy Governor of Kano state, Commanders of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, 455 Base Services Group NAF Kano, Commandant Nigerian Navy Logistics College Kano and district head of Dawakin Tofa. The event was well attended by members of Class “84” Kano State Old Science Students Association (KASSOSA).