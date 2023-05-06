COAS Charges Troops On Optimum Operational Successes

The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has said troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) must continually train in order to maintain the level of operational successes recently recorded in decimating criminalities in the country. The COAS was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Inter Formations Combat Company Cross Country Competition 2023 held at the Small Arms Range Miango,Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that, to be successful during operations, troops must be fit, have endurance and combat ready to face the adversaries, adding that that was the essence of the combat competition.

Commending the organizers of the competition for adhering to the prescribed standard of military exercise, the Chief of Army Staff expressed optimism that, the lessons learnt from the combat competition will go a long way to improve not only the performance of troops in future , but also serve a means to enhance troops physical and mental well-being towards successes in their future military expenditures.

Congratulating the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Abdulsalami Bagudu Ibrahim for the successful hosting of the event, the COAS expressed gratitude to the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his unrelenting support to the Nigerian Army.He further commended the participants for the team work, discipline and spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the competition.

Presenting trophies to the champion and winners, the COAS further urged the participants to embrace the culture of individual fitness training and spirit of teamwork.

Participants for the competition were drawn from all the divisions of the NA. It featured 5 Kilometers combat race through difficult terrains, beam heaving, Sit Up, Push Up, Vertical Rope Climbing as well as Step Up Bench Test and 15 kilometers combat cross country race.

At the end of the competition, 3 Division emerged first in the order of merit, while 2 Division came Second and 6 Division third position.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior military officers both serving and retired, government officials and traditional rulers from Jos.

Highpoints of the event was the presentation of trophies and awards to individuals and formations.