COAS Charges Regiment Sergeant Majors On Discipline, Regimentation

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) to improve on the level of discipline and regimentation in the Nigeria Army(NA). The COAS, represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Usman Mohammed gave the charge while declaring open, a 4-day Convention in 81 Divsion, Lagos today Monday 9 May 2022.

He stated that the convention with the theme “Capacity Building for RSMs in the Nigerian Army for Enhanced Regimentation” was organized to enhance the capacity of the RSMs as custodians of discipline and regimentation in the NA.

General Yahaya noted further, that discipline and regimentation are pivotal to professionalism in the NA. General Yahaya averred that enhancing these qualities are in consonance with his command philosophy premised on Professionalism, Readiness, Administration and Cooperation (PRAC).

The COAS reminded them, that as RSMs, they are vested with the responsibility to ensure that the cherished traditions, customs and ethics of the NA are sustained. He tasked them to live up to their responsibilities, considering the NA’s engagements in ongoing operations to tackle security challenges across the country.

The General Officer Commanding 81, Major General Umar Musa, in his welcome remarks to the participants, urged them to take advantage of the convention to develop themselves, as the training package was carefully designed to address contemporary challenges at regimental levels. He expressed optimism that the participants will be better equipped with the capabilities to effectively discharge their responsibilities in their respective formations and units.

The convention will feature several lecture presentations. The first lecture delivered by Brigadier General Shuaibu Nuhu was titled “Building the Capacity of RSMs through Proficient Training”. He enlightened the participants on the responsibilities of RSMs, urging them to redouble their effort in maintaining discipline and regimentation in the NA.

The Regimental Sergeant Major Convention 2022 had in attendance, principal staff officers from the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, senior officers and over 250 RSMs’ drawn from various NA formations and units.