COAS Charges Operational Level Commanders On Professional Conduct

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged operational level commanders who are participants of Army War College Nigeria(AWCN) Course 6/2022 to be professional in discharging their constitutional roles. The COAS gave the charge while delivering a lecture titled “My vision for the Nigerian Army” at AWCN, Asokoro, Abuja today Friday, 6 May 2022.

In an interactive session with the participants, Gen Yahaya stated that the platform provided an opportunity for him to share his thoughts on contemporary issues as well as listen to their views and lessons learnt during their course at the apex Army College. He pointed out, that the lecture and interactive session will enhance the requisite knowledge required for operational level commanders of the Nigerian Army to effectively discharge assigned tasks.

The COAS added that the NA under his watch, will continue to build personnel capacity by placing premium on the training of officers and soldiers.

The Army Chief revealed that timely rotation of troops amongst other welfare packages in various theatres of operations, are being implemented to boost troops morale. He expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for overhauling some NA equipment, adding, that more platforms will soon be injected into various theatres of operations. He expressed optimism, that these efforts will no doubt inject more vigour into the ongoing campaign against insurgency and other security challenges confronting the nation.

Gen Yahaya also revealed that Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of NA formations and units are currently being motivated to discharge their traditional roles of maintaining discipline and regimentation. He noted that this feat is being achieved through building of official residences and issuance of brand new hilux vans to provide a conducive working environment and ease of movement for RSMs.