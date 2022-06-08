COAS Charges Commanders On Professionalism

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has charged Commanders to be professional in the discharge of their duties. The Chief of Army Staff gave the charge earlier today 7 June 2022, at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Center while declaring open the Second Senior Command and Leadership Seminar 2022 holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The COAS who was represented by the Corps Commander, Infantry, Major General Victor Ezeugwu, charged the commanders to evolve workable solutions to tackle the myriad of security challenges confronting the nation. He urged them to evolve tactical and non-tactical means to tackle contemporary security challenges.

Earlier, the Chief of Training, Army, Maj Gen Abdulsalami Ibrahim, stated that the seminar offers the opportunity to drive home the cardinal pillars of the COAS vision. The Chief of Training speaking further, described the operational environment as volatile, complex, uncertain and ambiguous. He added that for success to be made in such environment, senior leadership must be dynamic in it’s thinking.

The seminar has as it’s theme Building the Capacity of the Nigerian Army to meet Contemporary Security Challenges in a Joint Environment: The Role of Senior Leadership.

Earlier, while welcoming participants, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Olufemi Oluyede stated that the contemporary threats confronting the nation calls for astute and innovative leadership competencies from commanders.

He disclosed further that the seminar will equip senior commanders with the skills set to preserve the image of the Nigerian Army in an increasingly complex operating environment. He further thanked the COAS for providing the resources for hosting the seminar in the face of competing demands and scarce resources and wished everyone a very intellectual and rewarding deliberation.