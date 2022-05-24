COAS Charges Clerks On Discharge Of Duties

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has charged officers and clerks in the Nigerian Army to be highly motivated and professionally responsive in the discharge of their roles in actualising his vision of ” A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya gave the charge while declaring open the workshop on Office Management and Document Security for officers and clerks drawn from 2 and 81 Divisions holding at Headquarters 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan with the theme “Enhancing the capacity of NA Officers and Clerks for Improved Professionalism in office Management and Document Security”. The Chief of Army Staff represented by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Major General Gold Chibuisi pointed out that the essence of the workshop is to remind the participants of the importance of securing service documents in a manner that will not jeopardize Nigerian Army operations and administration, as well as part of his unwavering support towards enhancing training and welfare packages.

He reminded the participants of the prevailing security challenges the country is going through which require different dimensions to resolve, which includes the securing of documents against espionage and cyberattacks in order to advance her interest and ensure the safety of its citizens.

In his words “sound administration underpins the attainment of a professional Nigerian Army and you all are the drivers of sound administration through which timely and secured conveyance of directives, orders, instructions and other information that enables effective administration in the Army”. The COAS urged the participants to be conscious of the import of their actions on the overall sanctity of the Nigerian Army process and to also key into the topics that were carefully selected for the workshop meant to keep them abreast with modern developments in document security and further improve their knowledge on how to safeguard documents, particularly with the increased use of cyberspace for relaying messages.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Major General Gold Chibuisi reiterated that the army recognises the dynamic nature of contemporary challenges which affect almost all spheres of human endeavour including cyber and information management and therefore seeks to develop local capacity through realistic workshop of this nature to enhance the management skills and effectiveness in document information security for officers and soldiers. He noted that the Nigerian Army cannot live up to expectations without exercising a high level of professional competence driven by committed Officers and soldiers, therefore it has become expedient to build troops’ capacity with a view to enhancing their performance in the ongoing fight against various security challenges in the country which has taken new dimensions.

In his message, the Chief of Administration (Army) Major General Usman Mohammed, represented by the Director of Manpower Planning, Department of Administration, Army Headquarters, Major General Peter Malla said the workshop will help address breaches in document security and refresh the participants extensively on the dynamics and foster a more efficient approach to deal with modern threats in the cyberspace. The workshop is being attended by over three hundred participants drawn from 2 and 81 Divisions of the Nigerian Army, security and paramilitary agencies in 2 Divisions area of responsibility.