COAS Assures Troops of More Welfare Packages

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has assured officers and troops of the Nigerian Army of more welfare packages and improved service delivery in the course of their professional and operational commitment in defending the territorial integrity of the nation. The assurance was handed down on 10 April 2024, by the COAS in his goodwill message to the Nigerian Army family, on the occasion of Eid – El – Fitr celebration 2024.

In the message delivereed by the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Maj Gen Waidi Shaibu during the combined Sallah luncheon at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, General Lagbaja said “The overlapping of the lenten and ramadan seasons this year, offered a good lesson for Nigeria and its people to live in harmony with one another” The spiritual exercise according to him, created a solemn atmosphere for all christians and muslims alike to reflect and pray for the nation and leaders, while navigating the current economic and security realities that the nation faces.

He said, the season had great religious, cultural and social significance to the muslim faithful and all members of the Nigerian Army Community. The COAS used the medium to appreciate personnel for their continued contributions towards ensuring total defeat of adversarial elements troubling the nation. In that vein, he expressed his profound gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continuous support.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna thanked Almighty Allah for a successful ramadan and extoled the relentless efforts of officers and troops in the Theatre, especially those wounded in action, saying their sacrifices were not in vein.

The event which climaxed with a group photograph, featured symbolic serving of the wounded in action troops and prayers by the 7 Division Imam and Chaplain Roman Catholic respectively.