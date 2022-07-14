CNG Begins Mass Sensitization For PVC Registration In North

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have kick started its PVC Mass Sensitization Campaign on Continues Voter’s Registration throughout the 19 Northern states in katsina state today, 13th July 2022 at Katsina Motel, Katsina State, under the leadership of the BoT Chairman, Dr Nastura Ashir Sheriff and hosted my the North West Zonal Coordinatorand Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi.

The event was attended by various stakeholders from within the state and beyond including women, youths, students, business community, security personnel and the Ulamas.

The sensitization lecture was declared open my the Director Political Affairs of the CNG, Comrade Mohammed A. Mohammed, who thank the all the participants for coming and brief them on why the CNG find it necessary to engage and mobilize the vast majority of Northern populations that are 18years and above to register or revalidate their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). Other speakers take turn to educate the participants on why despite the seemly inability of the government to meet up with their expectations, they most not lost hope on the electoral process. The Ulamas, promise to use all avenues to communicate the people on the need to register for their PVC.

The highlight of the event was the beautiful presentation by the Board of Trustee Chairman of the CNG Dr Nastura Ashir Shariff. He started with emphasis to the critical role they (people/Northerns) play that brought the current system in place and disappointed they become because of the failure of government to protect the lives and property of the people, object poverty, mass unemployment, ASUU Strike and public corruption. Dr Nastura, insisted that despite these challenges, the people can’t abandoned their civic duty. That bad government come and go but it’s their responsibility for such to happen. Voting out non-performing leaders and replacing them with good one is a great task on the electorate. As such, he urged the people to mobilize emass to go and register for their PVC to rescue and rebuild Nigeria and the North in particular.

The BoT also call on INEC Chairman Prof. Muhmud, to open more registration centers across the North and ensure that access to the registration portal is not restricted. He promise to partner with INEC and other stakeholders to provide more registration point free of charge. The local chapter of the CNG was charge with the responsibility of taking the sensitization campaign to all the 34 local government in Katsina State.

Before leaving Katsina, the leadership of CNG visit Yakubu Musa Hassan Katsina, Board of Trustee Chairman, JIBWISS Nigeria at his residence to creve for a strong partnership.

The National Leadership of CNG including the Director Action and Mobilization, Aminu Adams, Director Strategic Communication, Mr Ismail Musa, Deputy Coordinator, Comrade Ben Major, Director Administration, Gideon Emma, Director Intellectual wing, Muhammad Nawaila Director Logistics, Hussain Ibrahim Sharu, General Secretary, Engr. Hazmat Muktar and other where also present.

The Mass PVC Awareness Campaign will continue across the North.