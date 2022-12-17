Climate Change: NiMET Assures Lagos Of Support On Early Warning

The Director General/ CEO of Nigerian Meteorological Agency,NiMet, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu has assured the Lagos state government of continued support from NiMet in the provision of Early Warning.

Prof Matazu gave this assurance today at the Stakeholders Review of Year 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) for Lagos State.

Represented by the Assistant General Manager (AGM) Climate Services, Mr

Adeleke Oyegade, the DG revealed that Lagos state is the only state that is currently partnering with NiMet on the review of the annual Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP).

He stressed that the impacts of climate change in recent decades have been a serious wake-up call for Climate Action in major sectors of our societies and economies in other to build resilience and adaption to cope with these impacts. Adding that most developing countries, especially in Africa, have found it difficult to respond adequately to weather and climate-induced disasters such as floods, drought, desertification, heat waves, squally winds, etc.

Prof Matazu said that to promote and support Early Actions against the whims of weather and climate change, providing hydrometeorological predictions and advisories with sufficient lead times ahead of these events is critical to mitigating the resulting threats, building climate resilience, and ensuring sustainable development.

He stressed that hydrometeorological events such as flood is capable of loo driving GDP, exacerbate inflation, interest rates, spread of diseases, epidemics, and pandemics now more than ever.

Concluding, Prof. Matazu posited Early Warnings for Early Action as the first line of Defence to adapt to climate threats and increase resilience to disasters.

The event was attended by stakeholders from across various sectors of the economy.