Cleric Seeks Support, Prays For NYSC At 50

The Chaplain in Charge of Sunday Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, Rev. Mike Agbon has urged well-meaning Nigerians to rally round the NYSC to consolidate on it’s numerous achievements of almost fifty years.

He said history would always be kind to all the Corps Members from inception till date, including past and present managers of the Scheme for their selfless services to the country.

The Cleric disclosed this today in his sermon at the non-denominational thanksgiving service marking the end of the week-long 50th Anniversary Celebration of NYSC, held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

He commended General Yakubu Gowon for establishing the NYSC, which he said has developed the consciousness of nationhood and patriotic spirit in the youths over the years.

Rev. Agbon added that the NYSC should be a major concern of all Nigerians because it is the seed of the future.

Quoting from 1John 2:15-16, Agbon decried the alarming rate of the disappearance of Nigeria’s value system, while he advised the Corps Members to be determined to live a purposeful life with vision.

“Many of our leaders are products of NYSC. Great is the work of NYSC in how it has impacted our society through inter-cultural affinity. We need to come together and combat the challenges facing our nation.

We should be more concerned about the future of our youths, we need to stand and work together as one,” the cleric said.

The Officiating Minister prayed for continued success in the Scheme’s activities, while sonorous songs with lyrics rent the air during the thanksgiving session.

In his address, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, represented by the Director, ICT, Mrs Christy Uba said the NYSC has weathered all storms from 1973 till date.

He said about six million youths have passed through the Scheme.

“The Scheme has continue to grow in leaps and bounds and many Nigerian graduate youths who have passed through the NYSC are still making significant contributions to the growth of the country in their chosen careers”, Ahmed stated.

He added Nigerians owe God the gratitude for holding the Scheme till date.

In attendance at the service was an Ex-Corps Member and a former Governor of Adamawa State, Mr James Nggilari, Members of the 50th Anniversary Committee, NYSC Directors, Staff, Corps Members and pressmen.