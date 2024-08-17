Claims I Have Paternal Igbo Origin Make Me Laugh – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has finally reacted to the claim that he is of Igbo origin.

Obasanjo spoke when he received in the audience the leadership of Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association, an umbrella body of major markets in Lagos State at the boardroom of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, August 15.

Reacting to the Igbo origin claim, Obasanjo simply said: “It just makes me laugh.”

Obasanjo also said he doesn’t believe anybody in Nigeria should be driven away from any part of the country.

“We own this country together,” he said.

He added: “Having ensured that the Yorubas, Igbos and Hausas all came together to fight the war of unity in Nigeria, and not to fight Igbos to go, but to come.

“So if anybody says to me, that somebody should leave any place, he will be the one to leave.”