Claim I Hate Women Made Me Lose Endorsement Deals – Nedu

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, a Nigerian media personality and actor known for stirring controversy, has opened up about losing a lucrative endorsement deal due to rumors labeling him as a misogynist.

During the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast, which he co-hosts with Husband Material and Deity Cole, the comedian shared this revelation.

He said, “I almost signed an endorsement three weeks ago and I lost it. I’m not feeling bad. I didn’t feel bad for a second but I lost it.

“Why did I lose it? Because a lot of people were flying with the narrative, ‘Nedu hates women.’ And it’s a beverage brand. The brand said, ‘If this is what people are saying, it means it is not going to go well with our female audience.”

