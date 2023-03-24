CJN Ariwoola Spotted In Abuja Mosque Amid London Meeting Claim

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Olukayode Ariwoola, has been spotted observing prayers at the Ansarudeen Central Mosque in Abuja.

He had earlier been captured in a video heading for the mosque from the Supreme Court.

This comes barely 24 hours after social media users alleged that he was in London to have a clandestine meeting with President-elect Bola Tinubu.

A photo of the CJN in a wheelchair at the airport was used to buttress the allegation which also stated that Tinubu, who travelled to France recently, was actually in London for the meeting.

Concise News reported that the Director Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, denied any such meeting.

According to him, Tinubu was in France and not in London.