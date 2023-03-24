Headline

CJN Ariwoola Spotted In Abuja Mosque Amid London Meeting Claim

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
10

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Olukayode Ariwoola, has been spotted observing prayers at the Ansarudeen Central Mosque in Abuja.

He had earlier been captured in a video heading for the mosque from the Supreme Court.

This comes barely 24 hours after social media users alleged that he was in London to have a clandestine meeting with President-elect Bola Tinubu.

A photo of the CJN in a wheelchair at the airport was used to buttress the allegation which also stated that Tinubu, who travelled to France recently, was actually in London for the meeting.

Concise News reported that the Director Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, denied any such meeting.

According to him, Tinubu was in France and not in London.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
10

Related Articles

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

CBN Orders Banks To Open Weekends

2 hours ago
Keyamo

LP Trying To Turn Nigerians Against Judiciary – Keyamo

11 hours ago
Mc Oluomo, Tinubu

No Reconciliation Until MC Oluomo Is Prosecuted, Atiku Tells Tinubu

11 hours ago
Alex Otti

Otti To Cut Cost Of Governance In Abia

11 hours ago