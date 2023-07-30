Civil Service Is Fulcrum Of Governance – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has described the Civil Service as the fulcrum for governance, whose vision and mission are predicated on the instrumentation of policies and progeammes that will enhance national economic and multi-dimensional growth. He added that to march the expectations of the present Administration, which are very high, the Civil Service must up its reform initiatives.

The President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, CON made this disclosure at the Rewards and Recognition Ceremony/Gala Nite marking the concluding activities of the 2023 Civil Service Week celebration. His Excellency, President Tinubu, GCFR, stated that this event is a social gathering to appreciate the uncommon, exemplary and commendable performances of deserving Civil Servants.

This annual ritual is, therefore, essential for the ongoing improvement in service delivery geared towards ensuring good governance, leading to rapid socio-economic development of our dear country.

According to President Tinubu, ‘’the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) will require a fit-for-purpose African Public Administration to succeed,” which interrogates intra-African trade and productivity of the continent against the backdrop of the ambitious aspirations of Agenda 2063.

His Excellency, the President, explained that this is what inspired the theme for this year’s Civil Service Week; “Digitalisation of Work Processes in the Public Service: A Gateway to Efficient Resource Utilization and National Development.” This, he said, is very apt and further concretises the cardinal role digital technology plays in today’s workspaces, especially, in evolving a capable Public Service.

’’The challenges we face today with governance, leaves no option for us to continue on the analogue front, that is why digitalization is a compelling choice we must make to move forward as a nation,” stated the President.

Earlier in her Opening Remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR, enjoined all Ministries, extra-Ministerial Agencies and Parastatal on the need to ensure that the Rewards and Recognition Scheme (R&RS) in the Civil Service are implemented in a timely, clear, transparent and inclusive manner, so as to achieve the purpose for which the it was instituted.

She reiterated that Scheme is a globally recognised and accepted practice, which has been institutionalised in the Federal Civil Service as one of the key deliverables of Pillar six (6) of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25) – Enhancing Value Proposition for Civil Servants (Staff Welfare).

Dr. Yemi-Esan, CFR announced the three top prize as follows: the Star Prize of a Brand New 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV won by Mrs. Juwon Olayiwola of the Federal Ministry of Education; a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow won by Mr. Nwachukwu of Service Welfare Office, OHCSF; and the 3rd price, a Plot of Land, allocated to Mrs. Chukweke Stella Oluchi, Office of the Secretary- to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Some Permanent Secretaries and Directors were also presented with Letters of Commendation for outstanding performance in the implementation of the FCSSIP 25. They are; the Permanent Secretaries, Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Earnest Umakhihe, Finance, Budget and National Planning (Finance), Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, Water Resources, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Science Technology and Innovation, Mr. James Sule, Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani and the Director, Information and Communication Technology-OHCSF, Mr. Adeniyi Dada.