Civil Service Has Taken Bold Steps Towards Reformation – Gwarzo

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Nasir Gwazo, has pointed out that the Civil Service has undertaken bold steps toward reformation and has reached a critical stage of the reform process.

He made this known after the Jumma’ah Service in the National Mosque in Abuja as part of the activities line-up to commemorate the 2024 CIVIL Service Week in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary who represented the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan stated that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has aligned the civil service reforms towards the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President

In his words, “The Civil Service is reforming itself and whatever Mr. President intends to achieve with the Renewed Hope Agenda we are ready to support him in that direction”.

Gwarzo added that the reform process is going to be very tasking as the service is moving toward digitalization, implementation of the Performance Management System (PMS), and Service-Wide development of Standard Operating Procedures (SPS) among others.

According to him, “The reform is a reality and the civil service of today is different from the Civil Service of the old and the trajectory is upward which is phenomenal. Very soon Nigerians will see a Civil Service that is not only transformative but worthy of emulation by any civil service in the world”.

Earlier, the officiating Chief Imaan, Professor Ibrahim Ahmad Maiqara stated that civil service is an integral part of the national administration in Nigeria and the role of the spiritual leaders is to support civil service in delivering its responsibility.

“We continue to remain prayerful that Almighty Allah will continue to guide our leaders and help them in all transformation agenda to transform the civil service to become a better civil service in Nigeria and the world at large”. He stressed.