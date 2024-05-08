Churches Misled by Obi During Election Have Abandoned Him – Bwala

Former lawmaker, Senator Daniel Bwala, has stated that the churches misled by the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during the 2023 presidential election, have abandoned him.

According to Bwala, the churches have since moved on after discovering the true nature of Obi whom he said abandoned them.

The former lawmaker said this in reaction to a post on X by Obi from an event where he addressed a joint session of students at two Universities in the United Kingdom, Cambridge University and Anglia Ruskin University.

He wrote, “But you know you don’t have any idea to share now. Your governance record shows only rhetoric, falsehood and misinformation.. Nothing excites you more than causing division, hatred and bigotry. Even the churches you misled during the elections and after you lost the election you abandoned have now known who you are, have abandoned you and have moved on. Do you want me to count them?”