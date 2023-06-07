Church Of Nigeria Announces New Dean, Archbishops, Bishops

Primate Henry Ndukuba Reveals Church Leadership Appointments

The Church of Nigeria, under the guidance of the Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, has unveiled its newly elected dean, along with two archbishops and four bishops.

The announcement, which was shared through an official press statement, marks a significant moment in the church’s leadership transition.

Call for Support and Prayers for the Newly Elected Leaders

Primate Ndukuba emphasized the importance of unity and support within the church community, urging all members to rally behind and pray for the newly elected bishops and archbishops.

This collective support will play a crucial role in fostering a strong and cohesive leadership structure within the Church of Nigeria.

Confirmation, Training, and Enthronement on the Horizon

Primate Ndukuba also outlined the forthcoming steps that will be undertaken to formalize the newly elected leaders’ positions.

The confirmation processes, training programs, and enthronements of the bishops, as well as the presentation of the dean and archbishops, will be carried out in accordance with the Church’s Constitutional and Canonical guidelines.

These essential procedures will ensure a smooth and seamless transition of authority.