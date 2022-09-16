Church Leaders Visit Akeredolu Over Mother’s Death

The Christian family of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, from the All Saints’ Church, Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday preseted condolence letters to him over the death of his mother, late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu (JP).

Governor Akeredolu received members of the Church Council led by the Vicar, Very Rev. Kalu Ndukwe at the Kopindogba residence of the Late Lady Akeredolu in Ibadan.

The chairman of the All Saint Church council, Evangelist Olatunji Sunday Ajagbe presented condolence letters to the Governor and his siblings.

Governor Akeredolu thanked the Church members for the condolence visit, stressing that the All Saints Church is a place of worship he loves so much.

The Governor said:”Mama has played her part. To live up to 90 is not common. Although, we would have loved her to live up to 120 but God knows the best.