Chukwueze Wins La Liga Best African Player Award

Samuel Chukwueze has expressed delight upon receiving the prestigious title of Best African Player in LaLiga for the 2022/23 season.

Chukwueze emerged victorious over strong contenders, including Inaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao and Yassine Bounou, the goalkeeper from Sevilla, to secure the award.

The 24-year-old showcased an exceptional performance throughout the season, contributing with 13 goals and 11 assists in various competitions while representing the Yellow Submarine.

Furthermore, Chukwueze demonstrated his commitment to Villarreal by featuring in 37 out of the 38 league games during the season, displaying his dedication and consistency on the field.

“I feel so happy to win this award.

“I’ve worked very hard this season, but I want to thank my teammates for making it possible.

“Without them this wouldn’t have been possible for me… and the coach [Quique Setién] too. When the coach believes in you, and gives you the confidence to play and enjoy yourself, it really motivates you,” he said.