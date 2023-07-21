Chukkol Charges Fresh EFCC Cadets On Zero Tolerance For Corruption

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol has charged fresh cadets from the Commission’s Academy to steer clear of corrupt practices and adhere strictly to the code of integrity and accountable conduct.

He gave the charge on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Graduation Ceremony of cadets at EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

He cautioned the fresh cadets that: “the Commission has zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline and unprofessional conducts. You have all been sworn to oaths of allegiance and secrecy, loyalty to the nation, to EFCC as well as keep strict confidence any knowledge that may come your way in carrying out your duty”.

Continuing, the EFCC’s boss stressed that “every act of corruption, disloyalty, disobedience, insubordination would instantly be dealt with and the defaulters would be shown the exit door”. He further tasked the cadets to acquaint themselves with the EFCC’s Establishment Act, Staff Regulations and Manuals so as to be guided in their daily activities.

Speaking in the same vein, the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu urged the graduands to uphold the highest levels of integrity and honesty and exhibit appreciable standards of decorum wherever they find themselves.

“We are EFCC, we uphold integrity, honesty and highest standards. What you are witnessing today, a lot of people sacrificed so many things. You must above all, operate in integrity. I am saying this today because I am the Chairman of the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline Committee, APDC. If you do compromise your office, you will be sent back home to your parents. So parents caution your children on illegalities and avoid putting them under unnecessary pressure”, he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Commandant of the EFCC Academy. Commander of EFCC, CE Peter Ayo Olowoniyi called on the cadets to be guided by the truth wherever they go. He further thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, EFCC Chairman, Management Staff and all the Commission Staff for making the ceremony a reality.

“The joy we celebrate today can be shared by many. We thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my able Chairman, management staff, and other staff of the Commission for making this ceremony a reality. The management has never denied us anything we requested in the Academy. We thank you Mr. Chairman.

A total of 318 cadets graduated from the Academy. They were trained in legal studies, operations, finance, general studies, forensic, field studies and ICT. The graduation also featured awards in three different categories: the Commandant Award, Best Max Rifles and Pistols Awards and the merit Award.

The Best graduating cadet is Ikotun Oluwa Sola, second is Babalola Modupe Marry and the third is Olalere Waheed Abiodun.

Yusuf Mohammed Fawal clinched the Best Riffles Award, Female Best Max Riffles Award went to Atele Mary Igyatwen.

Best Women Pistol Award went to Hauwa Mohammed, and Best Man Pistol Award was clinched by Abubakar Abdullahi Sani.

The Commandant Award, tagged “IT Creative Award of the Year” went to two cadets who developed an App for the EFCC Academy: Salim Sani Zakariyya and Anyu Afa Samuel.