Christmas: Yobe CAN Honours Buni With ‘Inclusive Governance’ Award

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Yobe state Council, has awarded Governor Mai Mala Buni with the “Inclusive Governance” award for his fairness to all ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds in his administration.

Yobe state CAN Chairman, Bishop Yohanna Audu, and leaders of the association presented the award to Governor Buni during a christmas homage to the governor at the government house, Damaturu today.

“You won this prestigious award because of your style of leadership that carries everybody along irrespective of tribe, region, or religion,” CAN said.

The association commended Governor Buni for appointing people from all faiths and ethnic backgrounds into his administration.

It also commended the governor for his commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence in the state where adherents of the various religions coexist peacefully with love and trust.

The association, said in preparation for Christmas, it organised a unity carol with participants from the six North Eastern states at a time when the Muslims were having the National Quranic recitation competition.

“This is a clear demonstration of the peace, trust, and tolerance we have in the state under your able leadership,” the association informed Buni.

It also lauded the Yobe state government for providing bulls during festivals, palliative to the less privileged, awards of scholarship for foreign students, and allocation of slots for pilgrimage to its members.

Responding, Governor Buni assured the association of more opportunities to all persons irrespective of religion, ethnic or cultural backgrounds.

He said the responsibility of building a peaceful society rests on everyone, urging the religious leaders to always preach peace among their followers.

“We thank God for the stable peace we now enjoy across the state, and we all have roles to play in improving the relative peace enjoyed,” Gov Buni emphasized.

He said the award given to him by the association would propel him to do more in supporting and carrying everyone along “its an award l will live to value it.”