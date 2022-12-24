Christmas: LAGESC Enjoins Lagosians On Proper Waste Disposal

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI has urged Lagosians to embrace responsible environmental choices ahead of the Christmas celebrations to promote environmental cleanliness and proper waste disposal which is in line with the mandate of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make Lagos habitable and cleaner for all.

Speaking at the Agency’s Command Headquarters at Bolade-Oshodi, the Corps Marshal, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd) highlighted the significance of the Christmas celebrations to Lagosians and the projected increase in the amount of waste generated from the festivities.

According to her, “the Christmas festivities is upon us and we enjoin Lagosians to make responsible choices for the environment in Lagos, dispose their refuse properly and stop all forms of environmental abuses”.

The Corps Marshal emphasised on the need for Lagosians to pay their waste bills and added that LAGESC reposes the statutory powers to enforce by arresting defaulters with marching orders from a competent court of jurisdiction.

Akinpelu also enjoined Lagosians to be in possession of valid waste contracts and patronise approved Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators to cart refuse away from residential areas.

Advising Lagosians to be security-conscious and alert in the yuletide season, Akinpelu urged Lagosians to report any suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods to law enforcement agents in the State.

She finally encouraged Lagosians to take responsibility for their immediate environment, dispose litter appropriately and not channel human waste into gutters from residential buildings.