Christmas: CAN President Laments Insecurity, Economic Hardship

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Daniel Okoh, has lamented that Nigeria is celebrating Christmas amid insecurity and economic hardship.

Okoh also lamented the record high inflation and the worsening poverty level in the country.

The CAN President said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians.

“This year, we are celebrating Christmas in Nigeria amidst uncertainty, fear, untold suffering, hardship and pain in the face of a harsh economy. Also in record high inflation figures, worsening poverty situation and a weakened security system due to bad governance,” he said.

Okok succeeded Samson Ayokunle as CAN President in 2022.

