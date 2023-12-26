Christmas Bonus: Ogun Labour Unions Commend Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has been commended by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools of Nigeria (ASUSS) Ogun State chapters for the Christmas bonus paid to civil and public servants in the state.

The commendation was contained in two separate letters signed by the state’s Chairman of TUC, Akeem Lasisi, and Comrades Felix Oluwaseun Agbesanwa and Bankole Oluwaseyi, Chairman and Secretary of ASUSS respectively.

In the letters, the unions described Abiodun as a true leader, who has the interest of the state workforce at heart.

Lasisi, in his letter on behalf of TUC, said the payment of the Christmas bonus, along with December salary will cushion the effect of the current economic challenges on workers and their families.

He said that although TUC was surprised by the gesture, it was not unmindful of the governor’s humane nature.

He said: “When the news broke that His Excellency, in his usual gracious capacity, has approved the payment of the Christmas bonus for the state’s workforce, it came to us with a shock, albeit we are not unaware of the humanness that His Excellency defined.

“The unexpected Christmas bonus package has further marked out the current administration as the one with bags of tricks. This gesture, no doubt, will go a long way in cushioning the effect of the festering economic hardship that members of the workforce and their families face daily.

“We believe in His Excellency’s character, capacity, and above all, compassion to make Ogun workers active, motivated, comfortable, and happy to do more for our dear state in the area of productivity.

“We are, however, assuring you that this unforeseen fatherliness from His Excellency will further spur our colleagues to do more to churn out greater harvest on all fronts for our dear state.

“We sincerely acknowledge Your Excellency’s efforts in ensuring remarkable industrial relations stability in our dear state.

“Kindly accept the reassurances of our gratitude and unalloyed loyalty and support for Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration.”

The ASUSS leadership, while appreciating the governor, noted that the payment of December salary and Christmas bonus has further endeared the present administration to the state workers, especially teachers.

They described the gesture as unprecedented in the history of the state.

The ASUSS leadership noted that the governor has shown that he would do more to offset other pending leave allowances and global deductions when the economy of the state improves.