Headline

Christians Must Unite To Defeat Nigeria’s Enemies – Adeboye

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
64
Pastor Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians to unite to defeat the enemies of the nation.

The clergyman spoke at the Chapel of Mercy, Dadin-Kowa, Jos, on Sunday.

He was in Jos to commiserate with the family of the late Rev. Isaac Oyebamiji, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Chapel of Mercy.

”It took me this long to come for this visit because we had a close relationship with your late pastor for over 40 years.

”So, it has not been easy with me trying to accept the fact that he is no more, but I’m here today to condole and pray for his family and indeed all members of this congregation.

”The servant of God has finished his assignment on earth and has gone to be with his maker; ours is to live right so that we will meet him on the resurrection day.

”But I want to use this opportunity to call on Christians in Nigeria to be united in order to defeat the enemies of the nation,” he said.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
64

Related Articles

Goodluck Jonathan

2023: Don’t Vote For Killers, Jonathan Warns Nigerians

8 hours ago
Iyorchia Ayu

N1b Bribe: Group Asks EFCC To Invite Ayu Over Wike’s Allegations

17 hours ago
Abdulrasheed Bawa

UNGA 77: Bawa Hails Buhari On Illicit Financial Flows

18 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu Marks Birthday In DSS Custody

18 hours ago