Christians Must Unite To Defeat Nigeria’s Enemies – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians to unite to defeat the enemies of the nation.

The clergyman spoke at the Chapel of Mercy, Dadin-Kowa, Jos, on Sunday.

He was in Jos to commiserate with the family of the late Rev. Isaac Oyebamiji, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Chapel of Mercy.

”It took me this long to come for this visit because we had a close relationship with your late pastor for over 40 years.

”So, it has not been easy with me trying to accept the fact that he is no more, but I’m here today to condole and pray for his family and indeed all members of this congregation.

”The servant of God has finished his assignment on earth and has gone to be with his maker; ours is to live right so that we will meet him on the resurrection day.

”But I want to use this opportunity to call on Christians in Nigeria to be united in order to defeat the enemies of the nation,” he said.