Christians In Ibadan Endorse Tinubu

Christian faithful across 11 local government areas of Ibadanland have endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, for the 2023 presidential election.

Led by their leaders, under the banner of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), they converged on Ilaji Resort, Ibadan, on Saturday to pray for Tinubu and his running-mate, Kassim Shettima, to emerge victorious at the poll.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the event was sponsored by Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland and the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts.

NAN reports the event featured special prayers for Nigeria, Oyo State and the APC presidential candidate.

Sanusi said that the Christian faithful had come together to pray for Nigeria, Oyo State and take a fundamental step in the endorsement of Tinubu as the president comes 2023.

The convener, represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, said that they could no longer afford to sit on the fence because they are traditional or religious leaders.

According to him, “if we decide not to participate in what they are doing, then suspected criminals will rule us.”

Sanusi said he believed in development, progress, economic emancipation, social justice, religious tolerance, political stability and adequate security of the country.

The convener said that he could not, as a successful entrepreneur, fold his arm to see the country derailing from the path of progress.

“I have sacrificed millions of naira as an employer of labour. My likes won’t be here and be playing to the gallery on who becomes the political head of this country.

“The only person we have that can move the country forward, ensure adequate security and bring economic stability to this country, is Bola Tinubu. He has done it before, I have confidence in him,” he said.

In his remarks, Rev. (Dr) Titus Morakinyo, the General Coordinator, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ibadanland, said they were invited to the programme by Sanusi.

Morakinyo said, “as Christians and pastors, we are fathers to all the political parties.”

He said that there was no crime in the Yorubas demanding the presidency, adding, “politics in Nigeria has been between the North and South.”

According to him, it has to come somebody’s turn. If you look at Nigerian politics, it’s being North and South, there is no problem. If the North has done it, it has to come to the South.

Doctor embarks on free medical to mobilise support

Also in Lagos, a medical doctor, Azionu Kingsley has been using free medical outreach to mobilise support for the APC presidential candidate.

The MD/CEO of Occupational and Environmental Health Centre and Vaccinics/Travelmed Clinics made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

The occupational and environmental health physician has since mandated his facilities in Lagos to embark on free medical consultation to promote Tinubu presidency since BAT emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC last June at the convention held in Abuja.

He stated, “Tinubu is a great nationalist, bridge-builder and thoroughbred politician par excellence and wears the garment of hard work, healthy relationships, peace, love and humility, a great mentor, reformer and visionary leader.”

Azionu said: “going by Tinubu’s antecedents in the health sector, he strongly believes that the time is near when every Nigerian would have access to quality medical care which could only be achieved through an Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency.

“Asiwaju has proven himself to be a political leader and mentor; who built the necessary bridges, paid his dues, and nurtured political heavyweights.

“Tinubu as President of Nigeria will harness the vast human and natural resources which will lead to diversification of the economy and exponential wealth creation across the entire country.”