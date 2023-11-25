Christian Women Denying Husband Sex Are Rude – Mike Bmailoye

Renowned Christian leader and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, took to his verified Facebook handle on Saturday to shed light on what he perceives as concerning attitudes exhibited by some married Christian women within their matrimonial homes.

In a candid post, Bamiloye expressed his observations about a segment of women in the Lord, criticizing their tendency to assert their own preferences without yielding to their husbands. He highlighted the apparent lack of submission within the confines of their homes.

According to Bamiloye, these women, who outwardly appear radiant and joyful beside their husbands in church, undergo a transformation once outside the church premises. He described them as the antithesis of the virtuous image they portray within the church community.

The Christian film producer did not mince words, characterizing such women as stubborn, rude, and disrespectful within the private sphere of their marriages.

“Some married women in the Lord are fond of having their ways all the time. They never submit to their husbands. They never follow their husbands.

“They are beautiful to behold in beauty, they smile all the time, they stand beside their husband in the church, but they are not who they claim to be. They are the direct opposite at home. Stubborn, rude, unbroken, disrespectful and very stingy with their body to their husbands.

“They dictate their terms to give their husbands access to their body. They are hard at home, but soft in the church. Very unsubmissive and insensitive,” he stated.