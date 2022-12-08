Christian-Christian Ticket Coming Soon – Tinubu

The former first lady of Lagos State, Remi Tinubu, has said a time will soon come when Christian-Cjristian ticket will be fielded in Nigeria.

Tinubu is the wife of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who fielded a Muslim-Muslim ticket with Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

She spoke on Wednesday at the APC women’s presidential rally on Lagos.

She said, “As regards the Muslim-Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in the future, we will have a Christian-only ticket. What God has done in our land is marvellous.

“We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God blessed my husband to become the governor, and I supported him as the first lady.

“I want to thank the people of Lagos Central for sending me to represent them. I am the first woman to emerge as a Senator three times. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I have been working for the good of our people since 2007 when my husband left office.”