Christ Embassy Building to Undergo Integrity Test After Fire Incident

An integrity test will be carried out on the Christ Embassy Church building that was engulfed by fire on Sunday. This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Concise News reported that the fire broke out at the main auditorium of the church on Oregun Road, Ikeja, Lagos, prompting a swift response from the Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The blaze, which began around 7am, quickly spread, causing the roof of the auditorium to collapse.

In a terse statement, NEMA said, “The immediate cause of the fire which started around 7am was not known but it spread quickly causing the roof of the auditorium to cave in. The Lagos State Fire service and other emergency responders fought the inferno and was eventually able to put it out late in the afternoon.

“An integrity test will be carried out on the structure before further actions can be taken. No casualty was recorded.

“Present at the Incident Scene were NEMA, LASEMA, NSCDC, Fire Servive, the Police and the Red cross.”