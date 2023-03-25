Chrisland School Faces Manslaughter Case Over Female Student’s Death

The Lagos State Government will charge Chrisland High School with manslaughter over the death of a female student of the school, Whitney Adeniran.

Adeniran slumped and died during the inter-house sports organised by the school at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to the Agege Central Hospital, where it was confirmed that she was brought in dead.

According to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, after police investigation, information was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for further deliberation on the case.

The statement read, “On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued its legal advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts had been established against the school, some members of staff and one of the vendors. They will, therefore, be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice are available on the Ministry of Justice website.”