Chrisland Breaks Silence On Sex Scandal, 5 Pupils Misbehaved In Dubai

Chrisland School has broken silence concerning the viral video showing some of its students engaging in sexual acts.

The acts, which involved a 10-year-old female and some boys, were reported to have taken place when students of the school were flown to Dubai for the World School Games.

This led to an uproar on social media with many slamming the school for allowing such to happen among minors.

Akin Fadeyi, a member of the School’s Advisory Board, who issued a statement on behalf of the management, said the school confirmed that a total of 76 students were taken to Dubai.

He told Daily Trust that of the 76 children who represented Chrisland, Fadeyi disclosed that 71 “ensured an untainted adherence to the standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct”.

“Within these 71, we kept our girls on the 11th floor and Boys on the 4th floor to draw clear lines that respect moral boundaries.”

“While we understand the emotions this has generated, we assure the public that our first approach as an institution was to assume parental roles by offering support to those involved and ensuring that nothing affected their senses of esteem. However, after a comprehensive evaluation of the situation, we cannot help but express how scandalised and distressed we feel as mothers, fathers and instructors with a relationship that holds a direct bearing on the development of those involved.

“We were, however, compelled to engage with the parents of the remaining students who unfortunately got themselves involved in misconduct, and in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to the parents, we meted out measured reprimands to them to instill a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others. This was also to caution our students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences.

“The disciplinary action was in order not to undermine our cohesive culture as a community of future leaders and committed instructors, but to be assertive in handing down the sort of discipline that seeks to correct and reform our children, when they stray from the path of rectitude.

“While we hasten to affirm that as an institution that is managing children from diverse backgrounds, we cannot lay claim to, or embark on any sense of self-righteousness in our approach, but we learn and evolve within the frames of best practices every single day. We recognise that there will always be space for improvement, we are therefore irrevocably committed to re-evaluating our processes to reinforce child protection protocols, even as we shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the senses of esteem of the children involved are uncompromisingly preserved.”