Chris Najomo Remains Acting DG NCAA – FG

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has said Chris Najomo remains the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

This was contained in a statement singed by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head, Press and Public Affairs, following a report(Not by Concise News) titled “Worry as NCAA Acting Director-General (DG) tenure expires”.

The statement partly read, “The Public Service Rules (PRS) which define employment relationship between employees in the Public Service and the Government in section 7: 020704(b) on Acting Appointment stipulates” that the period of Acting appointment shall not exceed one year, but in exceptional circumstances may be extended for another year”.

“The Acting Director-General, Mr. Chris Najomo has been in office for only six months.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR did not appoint Capt. Chris Najomo as Acting Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority on a Six-Month tenure. The appointment of Capt. Chris Najomo on Acting Capacity was based on the suspension of the former Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority by Mr. President based on an on-going investigation by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on allegations of corruption against him.

“This clarification has become expedient in order not to create unnecessary tension and disaffection in the Civil Aviation Industry.

“There is no worry at all about the tenure of Mr. Chris Najomo as he remains the Acting Director-General of the NCAA.”