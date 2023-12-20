News

Chris Najomo Assumes Office as NCAA Acting DG

Anthony Adeniyi40 mins ago
ACTING DG, CIVIL AVIATION, NIGERIA CAPT. CHRIS NAJOMO ASSUMES OFFICE

Capt Chris Najomo has officially assumed office as the Acting Director General, Civil Aviation, Nigeria.

He assumed office on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 following the receipt of his appointment letter from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

This was disclosed in a statement signed, Achimugu Michael, the DGM Public Relations, NCAA.

The statement read in part, “Capt. Najomo was appointed DGCA in an acting capacity due to the suspension of Captain Musa Nuhu, on December 14, 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Capt. Chris Najomo is a seasoned pilot with over three decades of experience in aviation.

“Before his appointment, he was the Director, Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, NCAA.

“Captain Najomo has pledged to prioritize aviation safety, security, and staff welfare.”

