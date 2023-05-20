Choose Between Nigeria, IPOB – BMO Tackles Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has once again faced criticism from the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) for her continuous condemnation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the BMO, it has become a regular occurrence for Ezekwesili to flood the public space with disrespectful remarks and arrogant pontification directed at President Buhari.

In a statement released on Saturday, Chairman Niyi Akinsiju expressed bewilderment at Ezekwesili’s determination to express her opinions in a vain and self-important manner.

The BMO highlighted the expectation that leaders from the South-East would condemn the killing of two personnel from the American Consulate in Anambra. However, instead of fulfilling this expectation, Ezekwesili chose to launch an attack on the President.

The media group supporting Buhari observed that her reluctance to strongly denounce the ambush “clearly indicates a deceitful agenda.”

Akinsiju sarcastically questioned Ezekwesili’s loyalty, asking if it lies with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) or with the Nigerian people.

He criticized the former World Bank Vice President’s behavior, stating that it reveals her hypocrisy in focusing on the faults of others while ignoring her own.

The BMO reminded Ezekwesili that the Buhari administration has made significant progress in combating banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping in recent years.

The statement emphasized that even in the South-East region, there is a daily count of IPOB/ESN operatives neutralized or apprehended by security forces.

Earlier in the week, former presidential aide Reno Omokri accused Ezekwesili of bias following the attack on the United States Embassy staff.

Omokri criticized the financial expert for promptly taking to the streets and expressing outrage when Deborah Samuel was killed in Sokoto State.