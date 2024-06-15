Cholera Outbreak: Nigeria Records 30 Deaths, 1,141 Suspected Cases

Ahead of this year’s Sallah festivities, the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has urged the general public to exercise caution over the recent cholera outbreak in some states across Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Director General of NBMA said Nigerians must exercise caution as Nigeria records 30 deaths, and 1,141 suspected cases from the disease.

“As we approach the festive period of the Salah celebrations, it is of utmost importance that we collectively prioritize the health and safety of our communities.” She said.

Cholera, a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by the ingestion of contaminated food or water, has been reported in Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Lagos, Imo and Oyo.