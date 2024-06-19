Cholera: LAWMA Boss Tasks Lagosians on Personal, Domestic Hygiene

The Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin has called on residents to observe the best personal and domestic hygiene, as well as proper waste management practices, to curb the spread of rampaging cholera.

He gave the advice today at LAWMA HQ in Ijora Olopa, against the recent outbreak of the disease, which has claimed some lives, leaving many hospitalised.

Cholera, a severe diarrheal illness caused by infection with the bacterium vibrio cholera, spreads primarily through contaminated water and food, thriving rapidly in unsanitary conditions.

He said, “The outbreak of cholera in the state is a serious public health concern. It is imperative that every resident takes proactive measures to prevent further spread of the disease. Ensuring proper personal and domestic hygiene, including efficient waste management, will go a long way in curbing the spread of the fatal disease”.

The LAWMA boss suggested several precautionary measures including proper waste disposal; ensuring safe drinking water; frequent hand-washing with soap; food safety practices and use of proper sanitation facilities among others.

He admonished residents to shun indiscriminate refuse dumping and to imbibe the practice of bagging and disposing of their waste using covered bins, to prevent the spread of diseases by vectors, and to ensure seamless evacuation by assigned PSP operators.

Gbadegesin said the Authority would continue to intensify efforts at making sure that waste generated across the state was promptly and efficiently managed, with service providers working around the clock to clean up black spots.

He further appealed to residents to always wash their hands when they come in contact with waste, either while bagging or putting in covered bins, urging them to align with the state government’s environmental and health safety policies, by avoiding reckless waste dumping in drains, road medians, among other negative environmental practices.

“We are fully committed to the health and safety of every Lagosian. Our teams are on ground, ensuring that waste is properly collected and disposed of to minimise health risks. However, we need the cooperation of all residents to maintain a clean and safe environment”, he stressed.

Recall that the Agency had over the years championed the campaign on the importance of waste bagging and proper containerisation, through various programmes and initiatives.