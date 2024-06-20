Cholera Kills 21 as Cases Decline in Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health reports that a cholera outbreak has resulted in 21 deaths and 30 confirmed cases across the city.

A total of 401 suspected cases have been recorded, with the highest numbers reported in Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti-Osa.

Health authorities indicate that the situation appears to be improving, with the number of suspected cases decreasing each day. Efforts to contain the outbreak and provide medical care to those affected are ongoing.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry has intensified surveillance and public health measures, focusing on the most affected areas.

The Ministry also urged residents to observe strict hygiene practices, such as boiling water before drinking and washing hands regularly, to prevent further spread of the disease.