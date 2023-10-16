Chioma and I Were Shaken When We Found Out About Our Twins – Davido

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said he and his wife Chioma were shaking when they discovered that they would soon become parents of twins.

Davido disclosed this during an interview at the United Masters Select Con event on Sunday.

“When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed. My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October.

“I was at the point of giving up. A beautiful boy and girl came back in double. I kept the faith despite it being very hard,” he said.