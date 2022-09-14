Children Should Live Their Dreams In Anambra – First Lady

Anambra Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has stated that she is committed to seeing a new Anambra State that opens up opportunities for every child to live their dreams.

Mrs Soludo who stated this in Awka explained that each Anambra child has a stake in what becomes of the future of the State, and as such must be groomed in the right tenets to be able to defend the image of tomorrow’s Anambra State.

She further stated that to achieve a new Anambra State that favours and supports the aspirations of every child, all hands must be on deck while deliberate policies must be made to accelerate the efforts.

The governor’s wife also stated that her husband’s administration is aware of these steps, hence the institutionalization of both educational and health policies to accommodate other initiatives aimed at supporting the Anambra Child.

Mrs Soludo said that she is giving all it takes to ensure that all social impediments facing children in the State, including sex and domestic abuse, trafficking, cultural and economic setbacks, are checked to open up every platform for their unhindered development.

She called on stakeholders including parents, guardians, schools and religious institutions to join the crusade to save the future of all Anambra children.