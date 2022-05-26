News

Child Rescued After Falling Inside Well In Lagos

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued a male child of about 4 (Four) years old at No 11, Odushola Street, Off Lagos -Abeokuta Expressway, Ojokoro, Lagos.

The child who was reportedly playing around before falling into a well of about 120 feet depth around 17:28 hours on Wednesday within the storey building was rescued alive by the Firefighters from Agege Fire Station.

The boy is recuperating in a nearby Hospital and he is in a stable condition.

