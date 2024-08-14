Chidimma Adetshina Agrees to Participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Chidimma Adetshina has agreed to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 following her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa Pageantry.

Adetshina withdrew from the South African pageantry following a clamour for her disqualification after her roots were called to question.

Upon her withdrawal, the model was invited to participate in the pageantry in Nigeria.

She shared on social media, “Hello everyone, my name is Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina and I cannot do this video without expressing my gratitude to the incredible people who have shown me so much love and so much support.

“Now, I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group who are the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria Beauty Pageant and I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 Beauty Pageant.

“Now, I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title and I am so excited to embark on this journey and I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity and I am looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria.”