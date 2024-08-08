Chelsea Sign Omorodion for £35m

Chelsea have finalized a deal to sign Samu Omorodion from Atlético Madrid for a fee of £35 million. The promising young forward has agreed to a seven-year contract with the London club, marking a significant addition to their squad ahead of the new season.

Omorodion, who has been on the radar of several European clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, chose Chelsea as his next destination. The decision comes after a swift negotiation process, with all parties reaching an agreement over the transfer fee and contract terms.

The 20-year-old Spanish striker is set to undergo medical tests at Chelsea before officially joining the team. Known for his speed and technical skills, Omorodion has been touted as one of the rising stars in European football. His move to Chelsea is seen as a strategic acquisition for the club, which aims to bolster its attacking options.

Omorodion’s departure from Atlético Madrid marks the end of his tenure with the Spanish club, where he developed through the youth ranks and showcased his potential in various competitions. His move to the Premier League represents a significant step in his career, offering him the opportunity to compete at the highest level in one of the world’s most prestigious leagues.