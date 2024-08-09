Chelsea Sign Genk Goalkeeper Mike Penders

Chelsea has reached an agreement to sign promising young goalkeeper Mike Penders from Belgian club Genk. The deal, valued at up to €20 million, includes add-ons and reflects the Premier League club’s belief in the 2005-born player’s significant potential.

The long-term contract will see Penders remain with Genk for the 2024/25 season, with a move to London scheduled for next June. Chelsea’s acquisition of Penders is part of a strategy to invest in emerging talent, with the club viewing the young goalkeeper as a future star in the making.

The deal marks a significant step in Penders’ career, with the Belgian international regarded as one of the most promising goalkeeping prospects in European football. His performances for Genk have already attracted attention from top clubs across the continent, and Chelsea’s successful bid underscores their commitment to securing young talent.