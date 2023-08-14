Chelsea Reach Agreement For Caicedo

Chelsea Football Club has reached a groundbreaking agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for the acquisition of midfielder Moises Caicedo, marking a British-record transfer fee.

Reported by the BBC, the fee involved in this deal amounts to an impressive £115 million. Caicedo is slated to formalize an eight-year contract, with the option to extend for an additional year.

As an integral part of this transaction, Brighton will secure a substantial sell-on clause, emphasizing its significance within the agreement.

Interestingly, Chelsea’s pursuit of Caicedo triumphed over Liverpool’s bid of £111 million for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian player, a deal that was previously settled on Friday.

Chelsea’s determination has been evident through a series of proposals submitted to Brighton over the summer, each one progressively more compelling, ultimately leading to the successful acquisition.

This substantial fee underlines Chelsea’s intention to break the British transfer record twice in 2023, building on the £107 million spent in January to secure Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Although Caicedo was absent from Brighton’s squad during their victorious season opener against Luton Town, he is yet to undergo a medical examination.

Sky Sports revealed that Brighton has granted Caicedo permission to undertake a medical examination with Chelsea, which is slated for Monday.

Sources indicate that Chelsea’s payment structure includes an initial sum of £100 million, supplemented by £15 million tied to performance-related achievements.

Brighton had initially set a fee exceeding £100 million for Caicedo during the summer transfer period, expressing doubt that any club would meet such terms. Chelsea had reportedly bid £80 million in earlier attempts.

Caicedo’s journey began in February 2021 when he transferred to Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for a fee of £4 million, inclusive of a 20% sell-on clause.

Despite joining Brighton in 2021, Caicedo’s Premier League debut was postponed until April 2022. His desire to leave the club was evident when he requested a transfer during the January window earlier this year.