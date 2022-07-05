Chelsea Legend Speaks On Club Signing Ronaldo

Chelsea legend, Jason Cundy, has opened up on how he feels about the club’s move for Manchester United’s striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave United after the club failed to show seriousness in this summer transfer window.

Chelsea is one of the top clubs the 37-year-old Portuguese might find himself playing for next season.

Reports also have it that manager Thomas Tuchel is currently speaking with the club’s new owner on the possibility of signing the Portuguese.

Reacting, Cundy stated that if Chelsea signs Ronaldo, it won’t be a decision taken by Tuchel himself.

“Ronaldo, there’s a part of me that’s a little bit concerned that it’s not going to be a Thomas Tuchel signing,” he told talkSPORT.

“It feels a little bit like a Todd Boehly one where he’s come in with the money and he’s getting seduced by one of the world’s greatest ever players and he’s available.

“And then there’s Sterling, which for me makes so much sense, I don’t quite know what he’s going to cost but it feels and sounds like it’s going to be a decent deal.”